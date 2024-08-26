Sheikh Abdullah discusses new embassy with Croatian PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb on Monday.
During the meeting, Mr Plenkovic announced Croatia's intention to open an embassy in the UAE as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations, state news agency Wam reported.
It came as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Croatia, with talks focusing on avenues for co-operation and partnership between the two countries.
The two sides explored opportunities to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including economic and investment, renewable energy and climate change.
Sheikh Abdullah said he had enjoyed his visit to Croatia and spoke of his desire to continue positive relations between the two nations.
An agreement between the respective interior ministries was also signed, concerning mutual recognition and the exchange of driving licences.
