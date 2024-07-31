Sheikh Abdullah received by Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheikh Abdullah was received on the sidelines of Mr Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony before the Iranian Parliament, reported state news agency Wam.

The congratulations of President Sheikh Mohamed were shared with the newly appointed Iranian President by Sheikh Abdullah.

The UAE's commitment to boosting its relationship with Iran was reaffirmed by Sheikh Abdullah, Wam reported.

Mr Pezeshkian shared his wishes for continued growth and prosperity in the UAE.

Peace and stability in the Middle East was also discussed.

Mr Pezeshkian replaces former president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

Also present were Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; Dr Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, first deputy speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Iran.

