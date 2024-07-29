Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi receives delegation at UAE Olympic House in Paris

Follow the latest news on the 2024 Paris Olympics
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, received Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in the French capital on Sunday.
The ceremony at the UAE Olympic House in Paris was attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, and Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the General Authority for Sports.
Sheikh Rashid also received Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Zubair, President of the Oman Olympic Committee, alongside the two accompanying delegations.
The delegations were shown artistic representations of Emirati culture through eight interactive spaces.
The exhibition is the first of its kind and will be open free of charge every day until August 11 in the centre of Paris.
It offers visitors the chance to experience a traditional Emirati home, along with the country's deserts, sea and mountains.
