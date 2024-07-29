Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi receives delegation at UAE Olympic House in Paris

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, received Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in the French capital on Sunday.
The ceremony at the UAE Olympic House in Paris was attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, and Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the General Authority for Sports.
Sheikh Rashid also received Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Zubair, President of the Oman Olympic Committee, alongside the two accompanying delegations.
The delegations were shown artistic representations of Emirati culture through eight interactive spaces.
The exhibition is the first of its kind and will be open free of charge every day until August 11 in the centre of Paris.
It offers visitors the chance to experience a traditional Emirati home, along with the country's deserts, sea and mountains.
Volunteers offer workers a lifeline
Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men.
When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards.
Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance.
Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill.
“Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s.
Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died.
“More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.
