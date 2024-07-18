UAE to build 10 hospitals in global healthcare drive

The UAE is to build up to 10 hospitals to help improve health care around the world, with the first medical centre to be completed in Indonesia by the end of the year.

About Dh550 million ($150 million) will be invested in the UAE Global Hospitals Programme over the next decade.

The drive reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to global health equity and international co-operation, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases is being built in Surakarta, Central Java, and will be overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The centre will provide care for thousands of heart disease patients.

"It will not only deliver specialised medical services but also stand as a model for future projects within this programme," said Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.

The initiative is part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, launched in March by President Sheikh Mohamed in tribute to the humanitarian vision of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This initiative will drive meaningful change, embodying our commitment to assisting the underserved and enhancing the well-being and dignity of communities worldwide," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

