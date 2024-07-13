Dubai cracks down on reckless riders, seizing 640 e-scooters and cycles in 13 days

Dubai Police have confiscated 640 electric scooters and bicycles since the start of July as they take reckless riders who put lives at risk by disobeying traffic rules off the road.

Some were caught riding outside designated speed zones, on pedestrian crossings and against the traffic, and failing to wear safety vests and helmets.

Their complete disregard for traffic rules “caused confusion among drivers, and also posed significant risks to other road users”, said Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police.

Police said a Dh300 ($81) fine will be imposed on those caught riding dangerously and on roads reserved for cars, with a speed limit exceeding 60kph.

Those taking pillion riders on their e-scooters will also face a fine of Dh300, and Dh200 for committing the same offence on a bicycle or e-scooter that is not equipped to take a pillion.

Riders who travel against traffic will face Dh200 in fines.

According to the regulations, anyone riding an e-scooter must have a permit from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Riders younger than 16 are also not allowed an electric bike, e-scooter or any other type of bike specified by the RTA.

In March, the authority banned commuters on Dubai Metro and Tram from taking their e-scooters on-board, quoting safety regulations.

The Dubai Police's traffic safety campaign coincides with the rising popularity of e-scooters but risks remain.

In the first eight months of 2023, five riders were killed and 29 injured in accidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes in Dubai.

Police issued more than 10,000 fines to those who broke safety rules in the same period.

Talking about raising awareness among young riders, Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, said parents played a big role in educating them.

“Overall, we need strong rider education. The rules of wearing helmets, lights, and reflective vests are well-known but ignored.”

Dr Ali Ganai, a specialist in emergency medicine and sports medicine at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, Dubai, said serious injuries caused by accidents involving e-scooter riders could be prevented by wearing a helmet.

“Helmets can dramatically reduce the risk of serious head injuries by over 50 per cent, so making the effort to wear a helmet each time you ride will guarantee a safer scooting experience,” he said.

“Electric scooter riders are more likely to suffer from concussions, skull fractures, and severe head injuries, which can lead to severe disabilities and, in some cases, death, which could be prevented by wearing a helmet.”

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi urged riders to stick to designated zones, wear safety gear and ensure their bikes are fitted with functional brakes, and bright lights and reflectors at the front and rear.

He also urged the public to report offenders using Dubai Police's app or by calling 901.

