Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on his trust in working with Dubai's private sector

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the partnership between the private sector and authorities in the emirate is key to the city's future success.

Sheikh Mohammed met local dignitaries, business figures, investors and senior officials on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE and Dubai's consistently high performances when it came to global competitiveness across various fields were "the result of integrated efforts and a visionary approach that seized opportunities for the future".

He added there were strong incentives in place to continue to improve the quality of life for Dubai's citizens, residents and visitors.

“We are confident in our ability to achieve this with the innovative thinking of our youth and the dedication of our highly qualified teams,” said Sheikh Mohammed, state news agency Wam reported.

“We place great trust in the private sector and ensure the best environment for its success, as it is an integral part of Dubai's prosperity.

"Our partnership with the private sector is strong, built on mutual benefit and guarantees that safeguard its future and ensure its continuous success.

"We embrace innovative ideas that propel our developmental journey forward and support endeavours that enrich people's lives.”

