A Closer Look: A visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> The UAE continues to send aid across land, air and sea to people suffering in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/11/dozens-killed-by-israeli-forces-in-gaza-city-civil-defence-says/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> as a result of the war with Israel. <i>The National</i><b> </b>was invited to witness the aid and support being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/08/uae-ship-carrying-more-than-5000-tonnes-of-aid-sets-sail-for-gaza/" target="_blank">provided by the Emirates</a>, including a desalination plant and floating hospital, airdrops, and evacuations to Abu Dhabi for wounded children and cancer patients. Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National's </i>Ali Al Shouk who travelled to Al Arish to meet some of the frontline workers and the people they are helping. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/08/uae-built-desalination-plants-deliver-130-million-gallons-of-clean-water-to-gaza-strip/"><b>UAE-built desalination plants deliver 130 million gallons of clean water to Gaza Strip</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/06/you-open-your-eyes-under-rubble-gazans-on-uaes-floating-hospital-grieve-their-losses/"><b>'You open your eyes under rubble': Gazans on UAE's floating hospital grieve their losses</b></a>