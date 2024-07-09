Services resume on Dubai Metro route after Monday evening delays

Normal service resumed on Tuesday morning on a Dubai Metro route after it faced delays on Monday evening.

Operations between the Equiti Metro Station – which serves Al Quoz area – and the Max Station, in Al Jafiliya, were disrupted due to a technical issue.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority sent out an alert on social media at 8.15pm on Monday warning commuters of an “expected delay” on the rail link.

For Dubai Metro users, #RTA informs you that service is back to normal on the Red Line. We thank you for your cooperation. — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 9, 2024

The authority said an alternative bus service had been arranged to connect the affected stations.

It shared an update shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday confirming that trains were back up and running between the two stations.

The Equiti station was one of four that was closed for a month due to unprecedented flooding in Dubai in April.

It reopened on May 19, along with the Onpassive stations, with the Energy Metro Station resuming operations the week after.

Several stations on the Green and Red lines were closed after the Emirates experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years.

It caused widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage.