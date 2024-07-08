Abu Dhabi to host World Food Security Summit for first time

A global gathering on food security will take place for the first time in Abu Dhabi this year.

The World Food Security Summit will be held at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre on November 26 and 27.

Key experts and decision makers will explore ways to reduce or eliminate hunger around the world at the event, which is being held as part of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week, state news agency Wam reported.

"Food security is a major global challenge requiring the combined efforts and co-operation of all stakeholders worldwide to find innovative solutions to end hunger, a key UN Sustainable Development Goal," said Saeed Al Ameri, director general of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

"The summit will bring together a distinguished group of the world's leading food security experts, alongside officials from both public and private sectors, and civil society leaders, to discuss ways of bolstering food security.

"Our aim is to engage all stakeholders worldwide, particularly those from developing countries, as well as women and youth representatives, to share experiences, knowledge and ideas through this summit.

"We will also showcase the UAE and Abu Dhabi's exceptional achievements in enhancing food security."

Global plans

The UAE laid out plans last year to develop a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production by using modern technology, while enhancing local production.

The National Food Security Strategy was launched in September with a goal of placing the UAE at the top of the Global Food Security Index by 2051.

The UAE also launched an agriculture centre to strengthen food and water security in the Emirates and around the globe last month.

The AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance Cluster is being led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Its aim is to provide a key platform to support local suppliers and exporters to maximise commercial opportunities, and ease pressure on agriculture systems.

The complex is projected to contribute about Dh90 billion ($24.5 billion) to Abu Dhabi's GDP and attract investment of up to Dh128 billion by 2045, Wam reported.

As many as 309 million people are facing chronic hunger in 72 countries, the World Food Programme estimates.

Saleh Lootah, chairman of Foods & Beverages Manufacturing Business Group, said November's summit "will include several themes and discussion sessions that will attract a select group of government officials, decision-makers, experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the prominent challenges facing the sector".

