UAE breaks ground for Expo 2025 Osaka pavilion

The UAE has started construction on its pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place at the Expo 2025 Osaka site on Yumeshima island, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

More than 150 countries and international organisations are expected to participate in the event, three years after the Emirates hosted Expo 2020 Dubai, which was delayed due to Covid-19.

The world's fair in Dubai registered 24 million visits, making it one of the most successful events hosted during the pandemic.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Shihab Al Faheem, UAE ambassador to Japan, along with Expo 2025 organisers and other officials.

Expo 2025 starts in April on the man-made Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay, with the guiding theme of “designing future society for our lives”.

“We are honoured to mark this occasion at the remarkable Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan, where nations will come together to share the latest technologies, foster innovative ideas and collaborate on solutions to address the global challenges facing humanity,” said Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State.

“This World Expo comes at a pivotal moment for both the UAE and Japan, as we strive to enhance our collaboration and work together to empower lives and achieve a sustainable future for all.

“Since 1971, the UAE has been steadfast in its commitment to global solutions, and we remain dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Organisers say the focus at Expo 2025 will be on addressing critical global challenges through its sub-themes: "saving lives", which emphasises protecting lives; "empowering lives", dedicated to expanding people’s potential; and "connecting lives", aimed at engaging everyone, building communities and enriching society.

Renders of the grand roof ring, billed to be the world’s largest wooden ringed structure planned for the next World Expo in Osaka, Japan. All photos: Expo 2025 Osaka Japan

'Empowering lives' zone

The UAE is hosting a self-built pavilion, making it one of the largest country pavilions at the event in Osaka, Wam said.

It is situated in the Empowering Lives zone and close to the Japan Pavilion.

“We are thrilled about the UAE's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, which underscores the enduring and prosperous relationship between the UAE and Japan,” said Mr Al Faheem.

“For over 52 years, our diplomatic relations have fostered significant industrial, cultural, and economic exchange and growth. The UAE is honoured to participate in the next World Expo in Osaka, carrying forward the spirit of global collaboration by previously hosting the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our relationship began even before the union of all emirates into a single country in 1971. Since Abu Dhabi's first participation in Expo Osaka back in 1970, our partnership has flourished, exemplifying mutual respect and collaboration."

"We extend our gratitude to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) for giving us the opportunity to further strengthen the bonds between our nations and the world, as we work together towards a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will offer a diverse programme designed for visitors of all ages.

Authorities say it will present opportunities for creating and deepening connections among diplomats, innovators, researchers, academics, business leaders and students.

This will be done through interactive exhibits, engaging workshops and collaborative events, highlighting the UAE's commitment to innovation, education and global collaboration.

Expo 2025 runs from April to October and will be the third Expo that Japan has hosted.

Expo 2030, meanwhile, will be held in Saudi Arabia after the capital, Riyadh, saw off competition from Rome and Busan.

That will be the first Expo held in the country and the second for the Middle East and North Africa region after Dubai's staging of the event.