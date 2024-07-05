Video: The UAE’s first AI-enabled honey-tasting laboratory

The UAE's first fully equipped honey-testing laboratory is using artificial intelligence to ensure the product's quality and discover more about the health of bees.

Health technology company M42, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, has launched the laboratory at the Central Testing Laboratory at the Masdar City sustainability and innovation hub.

The laboratory offers a comprehensive suite of tests to assess honey quality and detect adulteration that could reduce the honey's nutritional value and therapeutic benefits.

M42 said the laboratory uses cutting-edge technology, including advanced data collection methods, large language models, machine learning, proprietary data systems, and an AI-enhanced lab information system to help assess honey quality and potentially detect “any form of adulteration the honey might have undergone”.