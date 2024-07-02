UK's prestigious Harrow School attended by Churchill to open in UAE in two years

The UK’s elite 452-year-old Harrow School in London, which has alumni among royalty and world leaders such as Winston Churchill and Jawaharlal Nehru, is set to open its first international branch in the UAE in the next two years.

UAE education developer Taaleem has acquired the rights to own and operate Harrow International Schools across the country, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

"We will be opening a school that's got values that are fit for modern life and is based on a philosophy that has stood the test of time," said Rebecca Gray, chief education officer at Taaleem.

“Look at the successes of Harrow, look at the greats that have come through the alumni. Yet, it will have a modern twist as well."

David Eyton, chairman of the Governors of Harrow School, expressed delight at "expanding the opportunity for more children to access a Harrow education".

“By establishing world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship, our joint aspiration is to prepare children with diverse backgrounds and abilities for a life of learning, leadership, service and personal fulfilment.”

Asked about when the school will open doors in the UAE, Ms Gray said: "I will say, in the next two years."

Details about the fees have not yet been released but the school will be in the "super-premium category".

Adapting to the needs of UAE pupils

The school will bring the legacy of Harrow to the Emirates while adapting it to the needs of UAE pupils as well as the culture of the country.

“We're providing the children with the immense benefits of a British boarding school education, but entirely suited to the practicalities of life within the UAE,” said Ms Gray. "We fundamentally believe that it's right for the children within the region."

While opening more branches in other countries, Ms Gray said the team's focus is on ensuring it does not "dilute the Harrow School brand".

“In terms of the philosophy and the ethos, we want to make sure we get it right and then look for other opportunities."

Legacy of academic excellence

Harrow is one of the most respected schools in the world and was established in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I.

The school is known for its focus on academic excellence, co-curricular activities and character development of pupils.

According to Ms Gray, the school's "house system, and also the super-curricular system, which is very true to the Harrow ethos, will ring through in our schools in the UAE as well".

Harrow International Schools already has campuses across various parts of Asia, such as Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Japan and India.

In total, the Harrow Family of Schools educates 9,000 pupils – more than 7,500 of whom are outside the UK – and employs in excess of 2,800 staff.

"It is a privilege to extend Harrow's legacy of academic excellence and holistic education across the GCC region," said Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem, adding the UAE branch would be Taaleem's "first super-premium school in the GCC".

