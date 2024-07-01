Abu Dhabi launches project to tackle noise pollution in the capital

For anyone who has lost sleep because of noisy motorists or had to turn up the TV to drown out the sounds of construction, help could soon be on its way.

Abu Dhabi has set up a committee to discover the sources of noise pollution and compile a list of the residential areas worst affected.

It is hoped the noise mapping will then help authorities create mitigation schemes such as sound barriers and green spaces.

Officials say noise pollution can have a detrimental effect on health, including stress, sleep disturbances and cardiovascular problems.

“By identifying areas with high noise levels, health authorities can assess potential health risks and take necessary measures,” said Faisal Al Hammadi, executive director of the environmental quality sector at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, which announced the scheme.

“Additionally, city planners can use noise modelling to make informed decisions about land use and zoning regulations.

“Sensitive areas like residential zones or schools can be protected from high noise sources, such as industrial or commercial activities.”

The noise committee comprises different government agencies to tackle the issue. The group was formed as part of a project to map noise levels across the emirate.

“We launched the noise mapping initiative to gather detailed scientific data from a variety of locations in the emirate to highlight the sources of noise pollution and the residential areas that are the worst affected,” said Mr Al Hammadi.

“Then we can arm ourselves with information that, in the long run, will allow us to develop temporary and permanent mitigation measures.

“The [noise] committee aims to use the noise project’s findings to determine a future path forward and explore initiatives that will help each entity to mitigate noise in the relevant sector that they regulate.”

With an accurate assessment of noise pollution, city planners and engineers can design effective mitigation strategies, including sound barriers, green spaces and infrastructure changes to reduce noise levels and improve the overall quality of life in the emirate, he added.

“We started to monitor ambient noise in the emirate since 2007 through our air quality monitoring network and the current initiative is a continuation of our commitment to improve the environment,” said Mr Al Hammadi.

“Through it, we aim to build a comprehensive and precise representation of noise pollution across the emirate by developing a map that will help guide our decision-making for the future.”

Environmental impact

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi rolled out an action plan aimed at driving up air quality, reducing noise pollution and holding industries to account for their impact on the environment.

“EAD will monitor noise levels through its monitoring networks, and co-ordinate with the concerned authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure that the maximum permissible noise limits are not exceeded,” the agency said in May.

Air pollution can adversely affect health, particularly for those with underlying respiratory illnesses such as asthma, who can develop a worsening cough and difficulty breathing if exposed to dust and smoke, doctors in the UAE previously told The National.