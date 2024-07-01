Musk says 'the US needs to catch up' in comment about airport check-in at Abu Dhabi

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the US needed to catch up with the UAE in a social media comment about Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Musk made his remark in response to a video that was shared showing the ease of checking in to the airport using facial recognition.

The comment on X was in reply to a clip from a TikTok user discussing the technology available at the airport.

“[The] US does need to catch up,” said Mr Musk.

US does need to catch up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2024

The airport's Terminal A opened to the public in November. The long-anticipated terminal building is a crucial component in Abu Dhabi's plan to cement its reputation as a global business and tourism centre.

The new terminal may seem familiar to those living outside of the Emirates as it was used as a location in the Tom Cruise action-movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Passengers who check in online can use the self-serve desk at the terminal that will detect their biometric details using facial recognition.

The system does all the required checks on visa and data verification.

It was estimated that some passengers could get from the kerb outside the terminal to their gate in 12 minutes.

Terminal A was built to attract more airlines to start flights to the UAE capital and aims to “future-proof” operations by increasing its capacity to 65 million passengers in 10 years, up from 45 million currently, airport chiefs told The National last year.

The opening of the new terminal was soon followed by the renaming of the entire airport. Abu Dhabi International Airport officially changed its name to Zayed International Airport in February.