Humanitarian foundation launched in Sharjah in honour of Sheikh Khalid

A charitable foundation established in honour of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the late son of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, will seek to deliver a vital lifeline to needy children around the world affected by war, natural disaster and poverty.

The Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation was launched by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday.

It will work with local and international organisations to help ensure children have access to healthcare and education and will work to address poverty, illiteracy, exploitation, forced labour, child trafficking and oppression.

The foundation will serve as a celebration of the legacy of Sheikh Khalid and reflect his commitment to creating a safer and better world for future generations.

In its first three years, the foundation will focus on regions in the global south to assess children's needs and challenges.

Sheikha Jawaher emphasised Sharjah’s vision of a cohesive community fostering stability and progress.

“Communities flourish when families are resilient and united, ensuring every member, especially children, feels profoundly safe and secure,” Sheikha Jawaher said.

“A child at risk undermines community resilience, while a nurtured, protected child enriches it.

“Children's issues have become some of the most pressing humanitarian concerns, deeply troubling our collective conscience, especially in the face of escalating conflicts, displacement, poverty, and lack of access to essential services, leading to rights violations.

“Childhood represents a time of innocence, requiring unwavering love, care, and protection. When we embrace and support a child, it is akin to embracing the entire world – for saving one child means safeguarding entire communities and, by extension, the future of humanity.”

She said that children are the embodiment of hope, the leaders and innovators who will shape tomorrow’s economies, development, culture, science and arts.

“If they face dangers and adversity, the world’s future is put at risk.

“Conversely, our aspirations for a brighter tomorrow remain high when children receive the care, nurturing, and opportunities they deserve.”

The announcement of the foundation was made on the fifth anniversary of Sheikh Khalid's death, at the age of 39.

Sheikh Khalid was the chairman of Sharjah Urban Planning Council. He also led work on Sharjah Architecture Triennial, an exhibition and series of events held every three years.

Sheikh Khalid was the creative director and co-owner of a British fashion label, Qasimi, whose debut collection premiered in 2008.