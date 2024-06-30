Dubai customs embrace forensic techniques to uncover 235kg of drugs on dhow

Dubai Customs officers have exposed a plot to smuggle 235kg of hashish into the emirate on a dhow - by using a cutting-edge device able to spot illicit goods hidden under the cover of darkness.

The team deployed a version of an endoscope - an instrument with image sensors and lights more commonly used in medical procedures - to uncover the haul stashed in the wooden boat's cockpit on arrival at Deira Port.

The successful operation was one of 1,273 drug seizures at ports across the emirate carried out by the custom teams over the past year.

Drugs kept off the streets included tramadol tablets, Captagon, opium, heroin, cannabis seeds, marijuana and a variety of other narcotics.

"One of the dhows landed at Deira Port, was subject to intensive inspection process in which the ‘endoscope’ technology used to inspect confined spaces and has potential to provide a high-quality image in the darkness in order to detect prohibited items," Dubai Customs said on Sunday.

Dubai Customs said advances in technology and a focus on training were key to winning the fight against drugs.

Adel Al Suwaidi, director of the technical support department at the authority, said sophisticated early warning systems were in place to stay one step ahead of criminals.

“The early warning technology helps to spot suspicious shipments," he said.

"These shipments then will go through various inspection methods such as manual inspection, X-ray scanning or K9."

The Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Centre has been equipped with advanced technology to inspect heavy and light vehicles and yachts through X-ray scanning.

Read More Dubai Customs seizes 234,000 tramadol tablets concealed in towels

Dubai Customs highlighted how improved surveillance techniques are also proving crucial to combating crime gangs.

The authority told of the Siyaj smart security system, used to monitor ports in Dubai.

It features rapid intervention teams that work round the clock and incorporate the elite K9 dog unit and drones to track potential smuggling attempts.