UAE's eastern region hit by summer rainstorm

A summer rainstorm hit an inland region of the UAE on Saturday.

Hail was even spotted falling on the rural eastern area where Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Oman meet.

The showers were brief, with only isolated flooding reported in the towns of Showka and Filli.

Reports showed the weather front had passed by late afternoon.

الامارات : من أمطار الخير اليوم جهة شوكة وفلي في المنطقة الشرقية #مركز_العاصفة

29_6_2024 pic.twitter.com/KrlEKDarCf — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) June 29, 2024

The downpour was nowhere near the same scale as the once-in-a-century storm that struck the Emirates in April, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Temperatures are forecast to hover around the low to mid forties in the coming week. Air quality will be poor due to the level of dust in the air.

The Emirates has seen a humid start to the summer, with moisture in the air compounding high temperatures.

This week, UAE authorities cut Friday sermons to 10 minutes to relieve worshippers from the heat.