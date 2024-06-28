Thirty tonnes of narcotics and 11,988 traffickers halted in UAE last year

Law enforcement officers in the UAE arrested 11,988 suspected traffickers in 2023 as they continue the "relentless fight against drugs".

Releasing the statistics, the Ministry of Interior said more than 29.7 tonnes of drugs were seized and 8,300 drug-related reports were filed during the same period.

It was in 2023 that the Dubai Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 13 tonnes of Captagon worth Dh3.87 billion ($1.05 billion) inside about 600 door panels and other items.

Sharjah Police reported a 24 per cent increase in drug seizures last year compared to 2022, confiscating narcotics valued at more than Dh115.3 million ($31.4 million).

Blocking illegal websites

A total of 2,397 websites were also blocked last year after they were found to sell and promote illegal substances.

Earlier in March, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced how the Digital Quality of Life Council worked with social media companies to shut 160,000 websites and social media accounts for selling drugs and illicit substances.

The time period for the closures were not disclosed but Sheikh Mohammed highlighted how the "council, in collaboration with various social media platforms, [had] successfully eliminated over 160,000 websites and accounts that targeted our youth".

It was in 2022 that Dubai Police teamed up with the UAE's telecoms regulator to block nearly 1,300 social media accounts and websites promoting illegal drugs.

They also made 100 arrests during an operation in 2021 focused on criminals leading a WhatsApp “drug delivery service”.

Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, director general of Federal Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior, said the UAE's "robust and qualified system" has contributed to dismantling drug trafficking networks in the country and abroad.

“Last year, we co-operated with over 30 countries on several cases, follow-ups, and information regarding drug trafficking and psychotropic substances,” he said.

“This collaboration resulted in the seizure of 4.4 tonnes of drugs outside the UAE, based on information provided by the UAE.”

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, director general of Abu Dhabi Police, said a holistic approach is necessary to tackle drugs abuse, with families placed as "the first line of defence".

“The role of the family is crucial in building a society and guiding young people from falling prey to addiction.

“It’s important to detect early signs of drug use and to reintegrate recovered patients into society with continuous support services.”

The UAE government and police forces have launched several initiatives over the past few years to provide a lifeline to people battling drug addiction who want to turn their lives around.

Col Mohamed Al Mansoori of Abu Dhabi Police said vigilance in the family was important “because it is easier to prevent an addiction than get treated for it”.

“We don’t ask that you spy on your kids but get to know them and their friends, what their interests and hobbies are. The fight against drugs is a collaborative effort.

“We can’t enter each and every home, but we are here to support you around the clock.”