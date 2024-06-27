Afghan cricket fans in UAE praise team despite losing to South Africa in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan cricket fans living in the UAE said they were proud of their team despite a heavy loss against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final in the early hours of Thursday.

Droves of sports fans across the Emirates had taken the day off and gathered with friends and family in restaurants to watch Afghanistan play in its first World Cup semi-final.

Supporters woke up well before dawn and donned team colours to watch the match, which took place in Trinidad. But they were dismayed to see Afghanistan dismissed for just 56 off 11.5 overs.

This team has shown that Afghanistan is not only about tension and fighting, we can also be happy with cricket Mohammed Nasser, a waiter in Dubai

Crestfallen Afghan supporters spoke of their pride in the team’s huge wins against Australia and New Zealand to secure the semi-final spot.

“Our team has come up in the last 10 to 12 years, so for our small team to even play with these giant teams is a victory,” said Wahidullah Imami, a chef from Kabul who works in a Dubai restaurant.

“For us, losing is really like winning because we never dreamt we would be in the semi-final.

“In this month alone, we beat two big teams.

“Our team must not lose heart because in cricket you win some and this one we lost.”

Cricket brings happiness

Afghanistan’s dream run to the semi-final has brought a modicum of comfort to a country stricken by floods, heavy rainfall, earthquakes, a crippling economic crisis and international restrictions after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

“For my country, this team has brought big happiness,” Mr Imami said.

“Afghanistan faces many challenges and this team doing well in the World Cup means a lot to our people.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and teammates react after their semi-final defeat by South Africa in the T20 World Cup. Reuters

“Our team has shown that everyone has a chance to win, there is always an opportunity even for a small team that does not have any of the experience of the big teams.”

Mohammed Nasser, who works as a waiter in Dubai, said: “This team has shown that Afghanistan is not only about tension and fighting, we can also be happy with cricket.

“Win or lose, we were just happy we were in the semi-final.

“People don’t understand what a big achievement it is for us to be in the last four in a World Cup.

“It gives hope to young sportsmen that the future is open, they have possibilities.”

Making history

Afghan fans celebrated left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi making history as the bowler with the most wickets taken in a single edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Afghan fast bowler took 17 wickets in eight games and is the competition’s leading wicket-taker so far.

“I want to tell the Afghanistan cricket team how proud we are, they are uniting the whole country,” said Wazhma Ayoubi, an Afghan influencer with more than one million followers on Instagram.

“Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker, win or lose it was a dream come true to be in the semi-final.”

Ms Ayoubi, owner of a fashion brand in Dubai, said the team’s performance in the tournament was outstanding up until the semi-final.

“This team was built from nothing and it shows that the World Cup does not only belong to a few countries that invented the game,” said Ilyas Temury who works in a UAE bank and runs an online logistics business.

“This team shows what is possible when you work hard.

“There was a time when no one thought we could make it to the World Cup, let alone a semi-final.”

South Africa's decisive nine-wicket victory takes them to their first World Cup final.

Thursday's heavy defeat won't stop Afghan fans from supporting a team that captured hearts and minds throughout the tournament.

“Given the situation in Afghanistan for them to still manage to reach this point, it’s amazing,” said supporter Najam Naqshbandy, who works in a medical clinic in Dubai.

“It’s our first time in a final four and we are just proud to reach this level.

“How our team performed in this tournament is a motivation and inspiration for everyone.”

Afghan fans watch live broadcast of T20 World Cup semi-final – in pictures