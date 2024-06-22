Harvard dream comes true for Dubai pupil who wants to 'push boundaries'

Getting into Harvard University has been a childhood dream for Adam Abu Ghaida, one that the 18-year-old Lebanese pupil at Dunecrest American School has accomplished with sheer grit and determination.

He was seven years old when he discovered his love for computers and created an animated, digital novel.

“We were still living in Lebanon and I was really bored one day, when my dad exposed me to a platform called Scratch, which is a children's programming language,” Mr Abu Ghaida said.

"That's where I got my start and it's been small steps until today."

Since then, Mr Abu Ghaida has gone on to develop many iOS apps.

In getting a place at Harvard, he joins an elite list that includes the likes of former US president Barack Obama, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, American theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, and American lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.

Mr Abu Ghaida visited Harvard in the summer of 2022, when he found that "the real value of education is in the people you meet and the connections you make for the future".

It's about "being surrounded by people who are probably going to change the world" that he is "super excited about".

Mr Abu Ghaida aims to use the "same resources" as them, and is looking forward to being "involved in innovation and pushing the boundaries of fields".

“I'm also really excited to take advantage of a programme called the Harvard Innovation Lab, which is like a start-up incubator and has been the birthplace of many different ideas," Mr Abu Ghaida said.

“I really want to be involved in that. Mark Zuckerberg cofounded Facebook in the dorms of Harvard University, and I want to explore how he was able to do that and all the resources he had."

'A very proud moment'

Mr Abu Ghaida has been preparing for Harvard's admissions process since his early teens. He was accepted this year and will begin his education at the Ivy League university in September.

“We were all waiting around the computer in the early morning and (getting accepted) is such a huge honour," said Mr Abu Ghaida.

He has been accepted for the bachelor’s degree in software engineering and computer science.

"It was a very proud moment for me and my family," Mr Abu Ghaida said.

"I think I am the first person from my village in Lebanon to attend Harvard University."

Mr Abu Ghaida has created a weather application that tracks unique meteorological metrics and data. He also participated in the national iOS Design Challenge and created an application that was like a social media platform teaching people about different parts of the world and allowing them to share their experiences.

“It's like a social media platform, except there's no feed," said Mr Abu Ghaida.

"The feed is the globe, and you can click on different parts of the globe to be able to see different posts.

"It's main premise is essentially teaching other people about your world, but just based on location, and where you're from and how unique your experience is.”

The application is in the design phase now.

For his achievements, he was recently honoured by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

What the future holds

Mr Abu Ghaida will now turn his attention to his university education, and developing new ideas and start-ups.

Apart from computers and coding, Mr Abu Ghaida is a self-taught guitarist and an amateur photographer.

“I've been playing instruments ever since I can remember. It's been a huge part of who I am," he said.

The pupil said the faculty and community at his school had supported him every step of the way.

Jeff Smith, Director at Dunecrest American School, said Mr Abu Ghaida was an inspiration to other students.

"We are extremely proud of Adam, he has enriched our school community in so many ways,” he said.

“Apart from his outstanding academic achievements, Adam has been the National Honour Society president, and he spearheaded after-school clubs teaching other pupils how to code.

“By emphasising real-world project-based learning, we strive to elevate student achievement in diverse ways, preparing students to make a meaningful difference in the world.

“A true leader, Adam is intrinsically motivated to try new things and succeed at whatever he undertakes.”

