President Sheikh Mohamed marks UAE Father's Day with touching tribute

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared a poignant photograph with the world on Father's Day.

The image shows Sheikh Mohamed as a child with his own father, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the water, sharing quality time together.

“You will forever be our mentor, our father and the symbol of our nation,” reads the accompanying message.

Last year, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi paid a glowing Father's Day tribute from the International Space Station.

Dr Al Neyadi hailed the contributions of Sheikh Zayed and President Sheikh Mohamed, as well as his own father, Saif, who he described as his “guiding light”.

Father's Day around the world

Father's Day celebrates and acknowledges the role played by dads in the lives of millions of children.

But the actual day depends on which part of the world you live in.

The majority of countries, including the US, UK, India and the Philippines, traditionally celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June.

That meant it was celebrated on June 16 this year.

The UAE celebrates Father's Day on June 21, as do a number of Arab countries, including Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

Many European countries, including Croatia, Italy, Spain and Portugal, celebrate dads on March 19.

Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, mark the occasion on the first Sunday of September.

