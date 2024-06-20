A Closer Look: UAE retains title as world's top millionaire magnet

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The UAE is once again set to be the world's top magnet for wealth.

A record 6,700 millionaires are expected to move to the Emirates this year alone, according to recent analysis.

It's the third year in a row that the UAE has topped the list, due to the lifestyle on offer, as well as the growth potential for businesses.

The tax environment and the impact of the golden visa are also important factors luring the wealthy to the Emirates.

Here, host Greg Tanner talks to The National's Aarti Nagraj about the countries that are attracting and losing the most millionaires, and the reasons for it.

