UAE worshippers have Gaza in their prayers for Eid Al Adha

The conflict in Gaza was the focus of prayers from worshippers marking Eid Al Adha in one of Dubai's busiest mosques.

The Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, in Dubai’s Al Safa area, was busy on Sunday morning, as hundreds of Emiratis and expatriates arrived early to secure a spot.

Young people and adults arrived dressed in their finest attire to offer prayer, after which they greeted others with hugs and handshakes.

Children, meanwhile, handed out chocolates, a common tradition during Eid prayers.

I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al-Adha. May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 16, 2024

Samar Samy, a tourist from Egypt who was visiting her husband in Dubai, was one of many who offered Eid prayer at the mosque.

“I’m visiting for Eid and I’m planning to stay for a month,” she said.

“It’s really nice to be here together as a family. It’s a special time for us and all Muslims.

“I’ve prayed for all of my family, friends and the people of Palestine, who I’ve been praying for every day.”

Eight months into Israel's military offensive in Gaza, more than 37,000 residents have been killed, nearly 85,000 injured and most of its population of more than two million displaced by strikes and a ground offensive that have destroyed more than half of its buildings.

The war began on October 7, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in attacks on southern Israel.

Fatima Mehmood, a Pakistani homemaker and mother of three children, said she prays for the violence to end.

“The people of Palestine are in my every prayer – they have suffered a lot, and it is terrible what is happening there,” she said.

“I’ve also prayed for all my family, friends and for peace around the world.”

Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant holidays in Islam, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, in obedience to God.

He was ultimately spared by God, who provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Muslims honour this event by performing the ritual sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat, sheep or cow, symbolising their faith and obedience.

The meat is shared among family, friends and the needy, reinforcing the values of charity and community.

Eid Al Adha follows the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which is a pivotal religious journey that millions of Muslims undertake to fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam.

Abdul Samad, an Indian construction worker who also offered prayer at the Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, said that he sent money back home so that his family could perform the sacrifice of a goat.

"We will distribute the meat to our neighbours and my wife will cook it and invite family and friends for dinner," said Mr Samad, who has two children.

"Of course, I miss being away from family during Eid, but I'm keeping all of them in my prayers and I'll be visiting them soon in a few months."

Public and private sector workers in the UAE have been given a four-day public holiday to mark Eid, which ends on Tuesday.