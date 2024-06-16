Dubai Police launches scheme to help children of female prison inmates

Dubai Police have launched a scheme to ensure the welfare of children of female inmates in the emirate's prisons.

The You Made Me Happy initiative was launched on Eid Al Adha and sees children being provided with clothing, as well as "ensuring they have access to suitable food and drink, regular medical check-ups, and essential reading and writing education".

"It reflects our commitment to social responsibility and keenness to promote values of tolerance and love by bringing joy to children during Eid through clothing distribution," said Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women's Prison.

Col Al Zaabi said the scheme aims to bring happiness to the children of female inmates as part of Dubai Police's humanitarian initiatives.

She said the scheme was launched to provide a positive and comfortable environment for the children of female inmates.

"The prevailing atmosphere is primarily familial and fraternal," she said.