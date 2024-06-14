Workers enjoy free meals as Dubai food drive starts

Dozens of workers lined up at a Dubai mosque on Friday to enjoy free meals served after the launch of an emirate-wide food drive.

The Meals of Goodness Endowment – organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy – will distribute meals at five mosques across the emirate each week after Friday prayers.

Hundreds of meals are to be distributed weekly under the campaign, which is expected to run for up to a year.

Different mosques will host the initiative every Friday, which aims to give back to low-income workers who play a key role in the growth of the emirate.

Workers told of their joy as the initiative got under way at Al Rashidiya Al Kabeer Mosque.

Pakistani driver Zahoor Khan, 38, said he spends between Dh300 and Dh350 on food each month.

“With the little salary I get, this free meal will help me save some money, which I can later send to my family back home,” he said.

“This is the goodness the UAE and Dubai are known for,” he said.

Salesman Jehad Hasan, 29, from Bangladesh, was leaving the mosque after performing prayers when he saw a crowd outside.

“I had no idea until I saw the crowd and asked them. I felt really moved and appreciative of the initiative,” said Mr Hasan.

He said the free meals would help him save money.

“Although just a few coins, it’s something saved after all.”

Ali Mohammad, 24, from Pakistan, who works at a car rental company, said he was not in need but was approached by men distributing the meals when they saw him pushing his father in a wheelchair after prayers.

“It was considerate and kind of them,” he said. “The initiative itself is extremely kind and reassures workers that they are taken care of.”

Mr Mohammad lives in the area and said he knows many low-income workers who stand to benefit from the offer of a free meal.

“The timing after Friday prayers is also perfect because all these workers are around at that time,” he said.

Show of solidarity

The centre, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the intention was to provide crucial food supplies to those most in need to help “spread the spirit of goodwill and solidarity in the community”.

“The distribution of meals serves as a moment of connection between community members, spreading hope and happiness in the hearts of the beneficiaries,” the centre said.

“This initiative is not just about distributing meals, it is a living expression of deep humanitarian values and the spirit of solidarity that makes Dubai a connected and compassionate city.”

The meals will be given in appreciation of the workers and what they do for the community.

Zainab Al Tamimi, director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the number of meals distributed could rise to more than 500 in the coming weeks as additional contributions and pledges were expected.