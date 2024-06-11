President Sheikh Mohamed receives Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs

Discussions focused on continued advancement of relations and shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Jun 11, 2024
President Sheikh Mohamed received Vilayat Eyvazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

They discussed the continued advancement of UAE-Azerbaijan relations to serve their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity, reported state news agency Wam.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Updated: June 11, 2024, 5:52 PM
