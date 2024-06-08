President Sheikh Mohamed meets Al Ain footballers after ACL win

Leader praises club's championship performance and urges players to keep winning

President Sheikh Mohamed greets Hernan Crespo, Al Ain Football Club manager, and his players and technical staff. UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed greets Hernan Crespo, Al Ain Football Club manager, and his players and technical staff. UAE Presidential Court

Tom Evans
Jun 08, 2024
Powered by automated translation

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday met the Al Ain Football Club at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the players, the team’s coach, administrative and technical staff after their win in the Asian Champions League.

Last month, the Garden City club triumphed 5-1 over Yokohama F Marinos in a second leg courtesy of two goals each for Soufiane Rahimi and substitute Kodjo Laba, with the other coming through a controversial Kaku penalty.

It sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory, overturning their 2-1 defeat from the opening encounter in Japan, meaning Al Ain were crowned continental champions for the second time.

Read More
Al Ain’s Asian title shows how far UAE football has come, and how far it will go

Sheikh Mohamed praised the level of performance from the team during the tournament and their highly competitive spirit, state news agency Wam reported.

He also urged the team to continue developing their performance and excellence to keep winning titles.

In return, the players expressed their thanks and appreciation for the attention and support given to sport by the UAE.

Updated: June 08, 2024, 12:12 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAl Ain Football Club
Weekend Edition
More from the national