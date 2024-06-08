President Sheikh Mohamed meets Al Ain footballers after ACL win

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday met the Al Ain Football Club at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the players, the team’s coach, administrative and technical staff after their win in the Asian Champions League.

Last month, the Garden City club triumphed 5-1 over Yokohama F Marinos in a second leg courtesy of two goals each for Soufiane Rahimi and substitute Kodjo Laba, with the other coming through a controversial Kaku penalty.

It sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory, overturning their 2-1 defeat from the opening encounter in Japan, meaning Al Ain were crowned continental champions for the second time.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the level of performance from the team during the tournament and their highly competitive spirit, state news agency Wam reported.

He also urged the team to continue developing their performance and excellence to keep winning titles.

In return, the players expressed their thanks and appreciation for the attention and support given to sport by the UAE.