Dubai's Barasti reopens pool and deck area after fire

Dubai's Barasti beach bar on Thursday reopened its pool and deck after they were closed for three days due to a fire at the venue.

The blaze broke out in the Barasti Beach Shack area of the popular leisure spot on Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene and contained the blaze quickly.

Following the three-day closure of Barasti’s pool and beach areas, the pool and deck was to reopen at 9am on Thursday, with its fully operational food and beverage service, a statement issued on behalf of Barasti said on Wednesday evening.

A fire broke out at Barasti Beach Bar on Monday morning. Photo: dot2design_interiors

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

The sprawling beach spot, which opened about 30 years ago, is part of Le Meridien Mina Seyahi.

The resort on Monday said it was “an isolated incident and was brought quickly under control and caused no injuries”.

“We are fully operational and the only closed areas are the pool and beach areas,” it said.

