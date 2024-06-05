A Closer Look: India's election results explained

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

All eyes were on India this week as votes being counted in the general election showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party failing to win outright.

Aiming to secure a third term in power, a shift in sentiment from voters means he would require support from smaller regional parties to form a government.

But how would this affect the internal dynamics of the country, and the external perception of Mr Modi's grip on power?

Here, host Sarah Forster is joined by colleagues CB Kadalayil and Indranil Ghosh to discuss the wider implications of an election that could be interpreted as both a win and a loss for its leading politician.

