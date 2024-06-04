President Sheikh Mohamed meets Afghan Interior Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met a delegation from Afghanistan headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the nation’s interior minister.

During the meeting at Abu Dhabi’s Al Shati Palace, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to contribute to stability in the region, state news agency Wam reported.

There was particular focus on economic and developmental fields, as well as supporting the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan still recovering from years of conflict. Mr Haqqani expressed his wishes to build on relations with Sheikh Mohamed, Wam said.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan since it seized Kabul in August 2021.

China became the first to accept the credentials of an Afghan ambassador to Beijing in January, but stopped short of recognising the government.

Russia, Iran, Turkey and India have made efforts to engage with the administration in Kabul, as have several nations in the Gulf.