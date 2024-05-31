Video: Behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck

An entrepreneur specialising in distributing in-demand technology has finally got his hands on the rare Tesla Cybertruck and will begin renting out the robust off-roader from next week.

Here, The National's Nick Webster takes futuristic electric car for a spin in Dubai.

The dual-motor electric vehicle has a bulletproof exoskeleton, shatterproof windscreen and a range of 400km after an eight-hour charge.

It can also race to 100kph in 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of about 180kph. Rental rates are Dh700 ($190) by the hour or Dh2,800 a day.