Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba: Early UAE pioneer dies

Prominent Emirati Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba has died, family members have confirmed.

Mr Al Otaiba was a key player in the early days of the UAE, serving as President of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1971. He was also a confidant of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Mr Al Otaiba was born in 1916 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhahr neighbourhood. He worked as a pearl trader and later sold commodities in several countries.

He served in several government roles and was elected chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

He was also well known as a poet and the Al Otaiba family remains prominent in the UAE today.

His son, Mana Al Otaiba, 78, who was Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources under Sheikh Zayed's presidency, announced his father's death in a message on Instagram.

Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Mr Al Otaiba's niece, also paid tribute to him on social media.

"May Allah forgive my uncle, Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalaf Al Otaiba, and grant him a place in his vast paradise. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Sheikha Khawla wrote on Instagram.

A street in Abu Dhabi was renamed in 2022 in honour of Mr Al Otaiba. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street – formerly Delma Street – recognised Mr Al Otaiba's contribution to the emirate's economy and cultural heritage, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported at the time.

The new street sign was established under a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed.