UAE President leads congratulations for Al Ain’s Asian Champions League victory

President Sheikh Mohamed led congratulations for Al Ain football club after the team overcame Yokohama to win the Asian Champions League final on Saturday, with a 5-1 win and 6-3 on aggregate.

Sheikh Mohamad praised the side’s “outstanding performance and high spirits”, saying “the victory is a moment of great pride for their fans and the whole nation.”

“I applaud the efforts of the players and coaches for this historic achievement that will inspire further sporting success,” he said in a post on X.

“This tournament represents a major achievement for Emirati sports, and an incentive for more achievements in various sporting forums.

“I also praise the performance of the Japanese Yokohama Marinos team and the sportsmanship that prevailed in the match, which embodied the true goal of such competitions," he added.

أهنئ فريق نادي العين وشعب الإمارات بالفوز ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا لكرة القدم بعد أداء متميز وروح عالية. هذه البطولة تمثل إنجازاً كبيراً للرياضة الإماراتية، وحافزاً على المزيد من الإنجازات في مختلف المحافل الرياضية. كما أشيد بأداء فريق يوكوهاما مارينوس الياباني والروح الرياضية التي… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 25, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai also applauded the victory of the Al Ain team, saying on X: “Congratulations to the President and our people for Al Ain’s victory in the Asian Cup.”

“A beautiful match... a fighting spirit...a well-deserved victory.”

“Beautiful memories of the superiority of Emirati football have returned today,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

اليوم الإمارات عيناوية .. والخليج عيناوي .. وآسيا عيناوية .. ألف مبروك لرئيس الدولة ولشعبنا فوز العين بكأس آسيا .. مباراة جميلة .. وروح قتالية .. وفوز مستحق .. وذكريات جميلة لتفوق الكرة الإماراتية عادت اليوم .. pic.twitter.com/RKvuwq8t0C — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 25, 2024

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed said on X Al Ain’s win has “drawn happiness into the heart of every Emirati through this honourable achievement.”

“Congratulations from the heart for Al Ain club’s well-deserved historic victory in the AFC Champions League and its place on the throne of the continent.”

أفراح الإمارات الليلة عظيمة ولونها بنفسجي، الف مبروك من القلب الفوز التاريخي المستحق لنادي العين بدوري أبطال آسيا وتربعه على عرش القارة.



رسمتم السعادة في قلب كل اماراتي عبر هذا الإنجاز المشرف. #العين_الإماراتي #العين_سيد_آسيا #العين — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) May 25, 2024

More than 20,000 home fans cheered on Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday evening.

Al Ain had 70 per cent of the ball and showed themselves early on to be the dominant team.

On the final whistle, there were tears of joy everywhere among the Ainawi.