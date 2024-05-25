President Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences over death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili

President Sheikh Mohamed received condolences on Saturday from Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai following the death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and a number of sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests attended the Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi to pay their respects.



The group gathered to pray to ask God to grant the deceased His vast mercy, rest his soul in paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family.

Mr Al Khaili was a military escort to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and rose to the rank of lieutenant general during a distinguished career.

Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to Mr Al Khaili in a post on X on Thursday evening.

“My sincere condolences to the family of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili, who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life in service to the UAE and its people,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

رحم الله الوالد حمد بن سهيل الخييلي وغفر له وأسكنه فسيح جناته. رحل بعد رحلة ثرية من العمل الوطني المخلص رافق فيها الشيخ زايد، رحمهما الله، لسنوات طويلة، وقدم إسهامات بارزة في خدمة وطنه ومجتمعه. نعزي أنفسنا والعائلة الكريمة وندعو الله أن يلهمنا الصبر والسلوان. pic.twitter.com/z5GankfzK8 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 23, 2024

“We pray that God grants him eternal rest and blesses us with patience and comfort.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, paid homage to a man who he said spent “45 years serving his country, its leaders and its fellow citizens” in a message on X.

Sheikh Mohammed also paid condolences on Friday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, reported state news agency Wam.

Mr Al Khaili was one of the first recipients in the Abu Dhabi Awards in 2005, which honours the significant contributions of citizens and residents alike to the nation.

He had a street named after him in Al Ain in honour of his accomplishments.

Funeral prayers for Mr Al Khaili, whose age was not disclosed, took place on Thursday in Al Ain, Wam reported.

He was escorted to his final resting place by dignitaries including Sheikh Mansour.