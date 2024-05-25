Abu Dhabi cafeteria shut down after insects found in food preparation area

A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to close after insects were discovered in the food preparation area.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) posted on its Instagram page that the Spot Karak Cafeteria was in violation of health and safety regulations.

A "repetition of high-risk violations" was reported by ADAFSA.

"[The] closure decision was due to the establishment's violation of food safety requirements, given the repetition of high-risk violations that have a direct impact on food safety, as insects were found in the food preparation area," the authority said.

"The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation."