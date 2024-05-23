Sheikh Abdullah takes part in Tehran mourning ceremony for Iranian president Raisi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday led a UAE delegation in Iran that took part in an official mourning ceremony for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

Mr Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, while returning from the inauguration of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan.

Funeral ceremonies for the Iranian leader began on Tuesday, with thousands of people turning out to pay condolences at events across the country.

Mr Raisi is to be buried in the north-eastern city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah's visiting party in Tehran included Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Iran.

Read More Iranians turn out for Ebrahim Raisi's funeral ceremony as Khamenei leads prayers in Tehran

The mourning ceremony was held at the International Conference Hall in Tehran in the presence of leaders and representatives of a number of countries.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the condolences and sympathies of President Sheikh Mohamed.

He affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Iran during a meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, acting minister of foreign affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of Mr Amirabdollahian to bolster ties between the UAE and Iran.

An official reception was held earlier on Wednesday to mark the arrival of Sheikh Abdullah.

Thousands line streets for funeral ceremonies – in pictures