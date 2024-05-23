Sheikh Abdullah holds meeting with UN humanitarian co-ordinator for Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Co-ordinator for Gaza, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They discussed developments in the Middle East, mechanisms to enhance the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and ways to provide sustainable support to civilians, state news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE is making every effort to assist the Palestinian people, offering aid by land, sea, and air, said Wam.

He reiterated the UAE’s support for the efforts of the United Nations and Ms Kaag in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“The current dangerous conditions in the Middle East undermine efforts to enhance the humanitarian response, stressing the importance of the international community’s combined efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

He called for a sustainable ceasefire and safe and sustainable channels to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip without obstacles.