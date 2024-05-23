A Closer Look: What happened to president Raisi and what next for Iran?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

On Sunday, Iran's president was killed in a helicopter crash near the country's border with Azerbaijan.

Seven other people on board, including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, also died.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to three of The National's foreign experts on exactly what happened that day, how the world reacted and what's next for the political future of Iran.

Read more

President Raisi's death could set back normalisation of relations between Iran and Egypt

Who are the top five contenders to become Iran's new president?

Watch: Iranians mourn the death of president Ebrahim Raisi