President Sheikh Mohamed to make state visit to South Korea next week

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin a two-day state visit to South Korea next Tuesday, where he will hold high-level talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The two leaders will review efforts to bolster ties between their countries, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Discussions will centre on ways to strengthen partnerships in key sectors such as trade, investment, energy and technology.

They will also address regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Long-standing ties

The UAE and South Korea have a special strategic partnership in place to further consolidate relations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a four-day visit to the UAE in January 2023, during which he met Sheikh Mohamed.

He was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee, and together they attended an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan.

The occasion included a performance of the South Korean national anthem, followed by the firing of 21 artillery rounds and a guard of honour to salute Mr Yoon.

“I was pleased to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol to the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed said at the time.

“We had fruitful discussions and witnessed the signing of several agreements and MOUs.

“Our special strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea will continue to strengthen and serve our common interests and goals.”

In October, the allies concluded negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to boost trade ties.

The trade pact aims to reinforce East-West supply chains, enable two-way foreign direct investment flows and improve joint research and knowledge exchange across sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing, technology, food security and health care, Wam reported.

“Our two nations share a deep commitment to driving long-term, sustainable growth through trade, investment and economic diversification,” said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The UAE and South Korea forged diplomatic ties in 1980, with relations flourishing in the decades since.

South Korea played a leading role in the construction of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first in the Arab world.

The countries have also joined forces in the space sector, combining expertise to develop and launch satellites.