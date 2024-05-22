President Sheikh Mohamed receives global humanitarian award

President Sheikh Mohamed has said the UAE remains committed to helping those in need after he was honoured for his efforts to champion crucial humanitarian initiatives around the world.

The President received the Global Humanitarian Personality Award from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

He accepted the international accolade during a meeting with a delegation from the body at Qasr Al Bahr, state news agency Wam reported.

The assembly represents the interests of countries in the Euro-Mediterranean region, which include the Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, France, Italy and Greece.

Sheikh Mohamed said the country's long-standing humanitarian vision was guided by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He emphasised that the country's approach was rooted in its belief in human solidarity and the importance of delivering support to those in need.

Sheikh Mohamed pledged that the Emirates would continue to support international relief efforts, particularly in disaster and crisis-stricken areas, and would strive to tackle disease.

Major aid drive

In March, Sheikh Mohamed announced the launch of a Dh20 billion project to support humanitarian projects around the world.

It aims to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohamed issued a directive for aid to be sent to Brazil to help those affected by devastating floods.

The UAE has also offered vital support to the Palestinian people since the Israel-Gaza war broke out in October.

The Emirates has sent food and clothing by land, air and sea, and provided shelter and medical care to wounded and sick Gazans in the UAE.

The meeting with the parliamentary delegates was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of other senior sheikhs and officials.