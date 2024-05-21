Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with UN's Martin Griffiths

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Martin Griffiths, UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The pair discussed the co-operation and partnership between the UAE and the UN, and its various organisations and programmes, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the critical developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for the UN's efforts, in co-operation with the international community, to provide sustainable humanitarian support that eases the suffering of people in the Gaza Strip.

He told Mr Griffiths that the UAE is keen to work with the UN to respond to urgent humanitarian projects on a regional and global level, and to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The talks also covered intensifying efforts to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the Middle East, and the need for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, and the security and safety of all civilians.

The meeting was also attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.