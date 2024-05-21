Abu Dhabi to ban Styrofoam cups and takeway boxes from June 1

Abu Dhabi will ban some Styrofoam products from June 1 as part of an emirate-wide drive to tackle plastic pollution.

Cups, lids, plates and takeaway containers made out of the material - which is a form of plastic called expanded polystyrene - will be outlawed under the green strategy.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi said the move aimed to support efforts to reduce the use of single-use consumer products.

Abu Dhabi prohibited single use plastic bags in June 2022.

Abu Dhabi's plastic bag ban - in pictures

Shoppers pack goods into long-life bags at the checkout. Abu Dhabi's authorities opted for a total ban instead of a charge per bag.

The policy set out to safeguard the environment and address the high rates of plastic bag use across the UAE, which were about four times the global average at the time.

According to figures shared by the World Government Summit in February 2019, 11 billion plastic bags were used in the Emirates each year.

Exempted items

Styrofoam items exempt from the ban include those not designed for single consumer use, such as large storage boxes and coolers and trays used for meat, fruit, ready-made dairy products and other food items for retail sale.

All other products designed for medical use are also exempted.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, said the decision would bolster efforts to reduce environmental litter.

“As an extension of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy which we initiated in 2020, and following the extremely successful ban on single-use plastic bags in 2022 and the introduction of the Single-Use Plastic Bottle Return Scheme in 2023, effective from June 1 2024 there will be a ban on some Styrofoam products in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"This move will help reduce litter in the environment as Styrofoam in particular breaks easily into microplastics that can enter the food chain and be harmful to human health as well as affect biodiversity.

“We are striving to make life easy for consumers while maintaining the balance of conserving the environment at the same time, therefore, for the ban we have only selected items that are avoidable single-use plastics and have clear and sustainable alternatives. We will also provide support to government and private sector entities to facilitate the shift towards reusable solutions.”

Ms Al Dhaheri said the single use plastic bag ban had taken 310 million such bags out of circulation as of April of this year.

"The number of bags distributed at retailers’ cash counters has reduced up to 95 per cent," she said.

"In weight, this is more than 2,000 tonnes of single use plastic bags have been avoided. Similarly, more than 1,000 tonnes of bottles, equivalent to 67 million bottles, have been collected last year”.

The ban is being enforced in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The economic authority has shared a circular on the styrofoam ban with more than 50,000 businesses and 80 industrial facilities.

Nationwide action

The Dubai government will introduce a new law banning single use plastic on June 1.

With single-use plastic bags already prohibited, the new ban will apply to all single-use bags that are 57 micrometres (0.057mm) thick or less. Paper, biodegradable and plant-made bags are included in this.

It is the next step in Dubai’s plan to go plastic-free, after a decision to ban single-use plastic bags in all emirates was taken in 2023.