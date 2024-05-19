Three Dubai Metro stations reopen after flood closures

Three Dubai Metro stations have reopened after being closed due to flooding last month, the Roads and Transport Authority announced.

Trains are now operating as normal at Onpassive, Equiti and Mashreq stations on the Red Line. The stations have been out of service since the April 16 storm that affected vast areas of the UAE.

The Energy Metro Station is expected to return to service next week.

#RTA announces that #DubaiMetro service will resume at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations as of 19th May. The Energy Metro Station is scheduled to return to service next week. All necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed to ensure the stations' full… pic.twitter.com/wlzmIhbHJY — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 18, 2024

Several stations on the Green and Red lines were closed after the Emirates experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years last month.

It caused widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage.

READ MORE How to spot a flood-damaged car before you buy second hand

The National Centre of Meteorology said the volume of rain was the highest since official records began in 1949.

In one area of Al Ain, on April 16, authorities recorded 254mm of rain in 24 hours – the equivalent of about two years’ worth of average rainfall in the UAE.

The persistent downpours were an “exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data”, the NCM said.