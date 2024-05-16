UAE receives 17th group of Palestinian children and cancer patients

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The 17th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Thursday.

Their arrival is part of a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to provide medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza.

The group, consisting of children and cancer patients in urgent need of medical assistance, took off from Egypt’s Al Arish International Airport and landed at Zayed International Airport. They were accompanied by family members.

After landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those needing immediate care to hospitals. Other patients and their companions were taken to Emirates Humanitarian City.

The latest arrivals landed as leaders attended the 33rd Arab League summit in Manama, with the talks calling for UN peacekeepers to be deployed to the occupied territories.

A special communique was issued regarding the latest developments in Gaza, decrying Israeli attacks on humanitarian aid lorries and calling for an international investigation and intervention to allow unimpeded access to the besieged strip.

The UAE has provided aid to the embattled enclave since the outbreak of the war.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show the country has provided almost 50,000 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza since November, when the country launched its aid mission.

UAE aid in Gaza – in pictures