President Sheikh Mohamed sends urgent aid to Brazil after flooding

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a directive for aid to be sent to Brazil to help those affected by devastating floods.

The move was reported by state news agency Wam after Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his sympathy for the families of flood victims in Brazil and those injured in the disaster.

Mr da Silva expressed his appreciation, while also offering his condolences over the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed.

The two leaders discussed efforts to enhance co-operation between their countries, especially in relation to the economy, technology, renewable energy and food security. They also expressed support for efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

The floods in Brazil devastated dozens of towns, including Porto Alegre, where the city centre remains under water. In the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the death toll was at 149 on Thursday, while 108 are still missing, Reuters reported.

More than 136,000 people have lost access to water, state officials said.

On Wednesday, Mr da Silva announced that the government would distribute 5,100 Brazilian reals ($990) to 240,000 families who lost their houses or furniture in the floods.