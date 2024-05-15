UAE cybersecurity council urges iPhone security updates

The UAE’s Cybersecurity Council has urged users of various Apple products to download security updates for their iPhones, iPad and MacOS based devices.

This came after the technology giant announced security updates to their users on May 13 that also included Apple's watchOS and tvOS, in addition to the company's flagship Mac and iPhone products.

“Apple recently issued security updates to address several security vulnerabilities in some of its products, which could allow hackers to gain unauthorised access to devices, steal data, or execute malicious code,” a post on X by the UAE Cybersecurity Council read.

أصدرت شركة آبل مؤخراً، تحديثات أمنية لمعالجة عدة ثغرات أمنية في بعض منتجاتها، والتي يمكن أن تسمح للمخترقين بالوصول غير المصرح به الى الأجهزة أو سرقة البيانات أو تنفيذ التعليمات البرمجية الضارة، لذا يوصي مجلس الأمن السيبراني بضرورة تثبيت أحدث إصدار من قبل شركة آبل.



Apple has… pic.twitter.com/9lOJMXtkGE — Cyber Security Council (@cscgovae) May 15, 2024

“The UAE Cyber ​​Security Council recommends installing the latest versions released by Apple."

The US cybersecurity & infrastructure security agency (CISA), which acts as the country’s coordinator for critical infrastructure resilience, also issued a similar alert about the "vulnerabilities in Safari, iOS, iPadOS, macOS watchOS and tvOS,”.

“A cyber threat actor could exploit some of those vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system," it added.

Apple, like other consumer technology companies, routinely issues updates to enhance security of products, but generally does not often disclose details of the vulnerabilities.

Apple products have increasingly become targeted in recent years by cybercriminals as the company's market share has grown bolstered by strong Mac and iPhone sales.