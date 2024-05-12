Future of health care in the spotlight at international conference in Abu Dhabi

The future of health care will be in sharp focus this week at a major international conference in Abu Dhabi.

More than 5,000 visitors, 100 exhibitors, 200 expert speakers and 1,000 delegates are expected to take part in Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), which starts on Monday.

The theme of the three-day event, organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), is “accelerating the future of global health care".

Among the topics in the spotlight will be ageing populations, non-communicable diseases and mental health.

“ADGHW aims to explore the shift from health care to health, providing experts with a platform to exchange knowledge and experiences on crucial topics such as ageing populations, non-communicable diseases, mental health and other common challenges," said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the DoH.

“Abu Dhabi has a track record of excellence and fast-growing, future-forward, data-enabled healthcare services.

"A platform such as ADGHW spearheads a global effort to accelerate innovation and the development of novel approaches, while making proactive health decision based on prediction, prevention and early intervention a global priority."

The conference is expected to attract several of the leading experts in health care, both regionally and internationally.

"By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as genomics and AI, we’re delivering personalised, precise and preventive health solutions that are reshaping health and empowering individuals to manage their health and well-being," said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, managing director and group chief executive of health technology firm M42.

The conference will be split into a number of sub-themes, including the Health Leaders Forum and the Future Health Summit.

Topics on the agenda at the Future Health Summit include artificial intelligence, microbiomes, regenerative medicine, longevity and genomics.

"We will engage with public and private-sector leaders as we strive to elevate global health standards in line with Abu Dhabi’s efforts to foster lasting, positive change beyond its borders," said Shaista Asif, group chief executive officer at PureHealth.

The event runs until May 15 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.