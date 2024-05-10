Terror case verdict to be issued in July

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal's State Security Chamber has set a hearing date of July 10 to deliver the verdict in the case involving the “Justice and Dignity Committee” organisation.

Charges against the 84 defendants include planning terrorist acts, fund-raising for the organisation, and concealing the source and destination of those funds, state news agency Wam reports.

The verdict date will follow a 10-day window granted to defence lawyers to submit their closing arguments.

On Thursday, the court heard defence lawyers’ pleas and their responses to the public prosecution.

The public prosecution contended that the current charges are distinct from those in a prior case heard in 2012.

The court also heard defendants' own pleadings during a three-hour session.

They argued the charges against them were invalid and that the case could not be considered because it had been previously adjudicated.

They also questioned the evidence presented by the public prosecution, including investigations, technical, financial and media reports.