Presidential Court offers 'heartfelt condolences' over death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan died on Thursday, the UAE Presidential Court announced.

The Presidential Court offered its “heartfelt condolences” in a message carried by state news agency Wam.

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” the message stated.

Sheikh Hazza was understood to be in his mid-30s. No cause of death was announced.

The member of the ruling family was an accomplished horse rider, who was well known in equestrian circles.

He was the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died in 2019.

Sheikh Sultan, who served as the President's Representative, was the brother of the late President Sheikh Khalifa.